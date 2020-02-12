Senior night on cruise control

The Somerset Lady Jumpers basketball team made their senior night a memorable one by dominating the West Jessamine Colts and winning 73-30 last night at Somerset.
The Lady Briar Jumpers will see forward Lauren Foutch and guard Ashley Holt graduate this year. Both seniors start for Somerset and will be missed as they move to their next chapters.
Although Holt has been out with an injury, she started and scored the Lady Jumpers opening bucket before checking out and cheering on her teammates for the remainder of the night.
Early in the game, junior forward Madison Garland put on a show to put Somerset comfortably ahead. She hit 3 three-pointers, and 3 driving layups for 15-points in the opening period.
Junior Alleyse Steinkuhl scored 7-points of her own in the first quarter for the Lady Colts, but other than her offense play, West Jessamine struggled to score, leaving the Lady Jumpers ahead 19-9 heading into the second.
Early in the second, Foutch sunk back to back three-pointers, including one that was heavily contested, to continue to extend Somerset's lead.
Although it was a night to celebrate Somerset's seniors, some very young Lady Jumpers got the opportunity to shine as well. Late in the second 7th grade guard Kyndell Fisher put in an inside basket, knocked down a three-ball, and got a steal that that led to a driving layup by freshman guard Taya Mills.
Fisher and Mills helped push their Lady Jumpers even further ahead, and Somerset led 40-16 heading into halftime.
After the break, the Lady Jumpers drove to the basket with ease as Foutch had a driving layup to open the third quarter, and Garland had a pair of inside buckets as well.
Mills and Garland continued to score under the basket throughout the third period and Somerset had a 40-point 62-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
Freshman Blake Wiley put in some work throughout the third and fourth periods, but the Lady Colts struggled as a whole, and the Jumpers were just too far ahead.
Late in the period, a lot of younger Somerset players checked in to close out the game. Freshman forward Kate Bruner put in a driving layup, 7th grade guard Serenity Haynes put in an inside bucket, and 7th grade forward Devan Hurt had several successful drives late in the game. They all chipped in and helped their Lady Jumpers to a dominant 43-point 73-30 win.
The top performer on the night for the Lady Jumpers was junior forward Madison Garland. Garland drove to the basket with ease throughout the night and also hit several threes to lead Somerset in scoring with 28-points.
The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers advanced to 12-13 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face off with their cross town and 47th District rivals, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons. Earlier this season, Somerset beat the Lady Maroons 46-44 at Pulaski, and we will find out who will take round two tomorrow night at Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.