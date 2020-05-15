Seniors share experiences of Jumpers tennis program

The Somerset High School tennis team was the defending boys regional champions, and the Briar Jumpers were poised for another big tennis season in 2020. But that season never materialized with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The six Somerset High School senior tennis players talked about their fond memories of their time playing in the Briar Jumpers' tennis program:
Devan Neely
"SHS tennis has by far been my favorite activity from high school. People might think tennis is an individual sport, but they have never met the SHS tennis team. This team is a family. We take every loss and win together and always strive to become better as a team. To my fellow seniors, current and past teammates, and coaches, thank you for being a part of my family for the past 6 years."
Hayden Back
"Tennis means so much to me. I've grown so much as a player and a person throughout these five years. This team is like a family. Over the years I've made long lasting friends and I wouldn't trade it for anything!"
Olivia Stevens
"When I first started playing tennis I only played to stay in shape for soccer. Little did I know that I would fall in love with it. Surrounded by my best friends it quickly became my favorite past time. SHS tennis helped me become a better athlete and more importantly a better person."
Aryan "Dinger" Patel
"One of my greatest decisions I've ever made was joining the tennis team my 8th grade year! Over the last five years I've made friends for life and found love for the game of tennis! I would like to thank Coach Ruble and Coach Harris for being such elite coaches and my teammates for all the fun memories! BJN4LIFE"
Laila Qasem
"For the past 6 years I have played with the SHS tennis team.Not only did tennis give me challenges but it helped me overcome a lot. I've made some of my closest friends through tennis, and will never forget all the memories made through SHS tennis."
Junaid Ahmed
"Although we are all disheartened about the way the season had to end, I am beyond grateful for the time we shared this far. SHS tennis gave me many great memories that I will cherish forever. I'd like to thank Jason Ruble and Cody Harris for making this program possible!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.