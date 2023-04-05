On Tuesday afternoon, the Southwestern Warriors squared off with the Western Hills Wolverines at the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic. Southwestern was looking to break a three game losing streak and they did just that, using a seven run fourth inning to break away from the Wolverines and take home a 11-1 victory.
The Warriors were led by two RBI's from Caleb Ramsey, Kyle West and Travis Burton, as well as an RBI apiece from Ben Howard, Jonas Gallagher, Jayce Gager and Braden Morrow. Howard also earned the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and only allowing one run, while striking out seven batters.
Southwestern improves to 5-7 with the victory, with the Warriors scheduled to take on Barren County on Wednesday before a road date with McCreary Central on Monday at 6 p.m.
