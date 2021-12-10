Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye gets double-double in Somerset win

MT. VERNON – The Somerset High School girls basketball team picked up their first district win of the season in a 64-47 victory over Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.
"I was proud of our Lady Jumpers tonight and getting our first district road win," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter. "We got after it, but more importantly played together."
Lady Jumpers junior Kate Bruner led the way with 15 points and four made three-pointers. Kate Bruner also had five rebounds. Makenzie Fisher scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Grace Bruner scored 11 points and had eight rebounds.
However, its was seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye that stole the show with her first career varsity double-double. Dye scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Taya Mills scored six points, Haley Combs scored four points, Sophie Barnes scored three points, and Kayleigh Bartley scored two points.
Somerset (3-1) will travel to Barren County High School on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
