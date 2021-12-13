Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scores 22 in Lady Jumpers' win

CAMPBELLSVILLE – The Somerset High School girls basketball team picked up a tough road win on Saturday in the Don Franklin Barren Hoops Classic. The Lady Jumpers downed the host Barren County High School team by a scored of 58-54. Trailing by two points after the third quarter, the Lady Jumpers outscored the homestanding Trojanettes to 18 to 12 for the victory.
Somerset seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Jumpers. Grace Bruner scored nine points, and Kenzie Fisher scored eight points. Taya Mills scored seven points and Kate Bruner scored five points. Haley Combs scored four points, while Kaleigh Bartley scored two points.
Somerset (4-1) will host Casey County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
