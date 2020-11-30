SFYL Jumpers win Fall Classic

The Somerset Youth Football League Junior Briar Jumpers won the 2020 Fall Classic at William Clark Field. The Junior Jumpers downed the E-town Iron Men 14-6 in the championship game. In the tourney semifinals, the Jumpers downed the Bus City Bullys 25-7. In the opening rounds, the Jumpers downed the Pike County Hawks 39-0, and they defeated the Clinton County Bulldogs 33-0. The following Briar Jumpers won Offensive Player MVP awards; Landon Oakes, Jacobie Brashers (twice), and Markeith Brown. The following Briar Jumpers won Defensive Player MVP awards; Carter Lawless, Anykn Gumm and Mason Brooks.

