Two Somerset Youth Football teams finished runners up in the King of the Hill. The SYFL 9U All-Star football team made it all the way to the championship game and fell to JJK Flames by a score of 6-0. The 9U SFYL team only gave up one touchdown over 4 games, and had players from Hopkins, Whitley City and Junction City. The 12U SYFL team fell to Alton Renegades by a score of 14-0 to become runners up. The 12U team had players from SYFL, Whitley City, Boyle, Corbin, Glasgow and Southern. The SFYL 8U team – made up of players from SYFL and Whitley City – was eliminated earlier, but picked up a win over EYTFL Rugrats. Pictured is the SFYL 12U team (top), the SFYL 9U team (middle), and the 8U SFYL team (bottom).
SFYL teams finish runner up at King of the Hill
