Shake & Bake wins at Pack the Pantry

Over 107 pairs of teams participated in the Pack the Pantry 4-Mile Relay Race this weekend at Grace Baptist Church.
In Saturday’s event, there were three separate divisions -- male, female, and coed -- that made up the four-mile relay. Teams were comprised of two runners, and each runner on the team completed two miles to see which team could get the quickest time.
The fastest team of the morning came out of the male division, which had 41 teams in it. Kannon Cundiff and Nathanael Turner of Shake & Bake combined to cover the four-mile relay in a time of 21:50.
Scotty 2 Hottie (Henry and Arlo Scott) came home in second in the male division with a clocking of 22:12. Rounding out the top three in the male standings were Trevor Hansen and Caleb Perrin, who were on the Spicy Sprinters.
In the female division, there were 30 teams competing. The top finishing female team was PB&J (Ashlyn and Emily Liddle), who turned in a time of 24:15. The duo of Kate Golden and Chloe West crossed the line in the runner-up spot, while Riley James and Evelyn Gullett came home in third.
Out of 33 teams in the coed division, the top team was Out for a Strauel. Isaiah and Lydia Strauel finished the four-mile relay with a clocking of 22:54.
Finishing second in the coed division was the brother-sister duo of Jordan and Alyssa Tucker. The team of Gerald Brinson and Madeline Peterson crossed the line in the third position.
Proceeds from this event will go towards God’s Food Pantry, which is an organization that helps feed the families in the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
“All race proceeds go to support our local God’s Food Pantry, a great organization that does a tremendous job helping feed those in need in Pulaski County,” said Dr. Pat Jenkins, who serves as the race director.
The next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is the Lake Cumberland Half & 10K, which is slated for Saturday, September 11th. To receive 10 percent off of the race entry fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.