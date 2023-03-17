New race location.
New 5K course.
Same huge crowd.
After ten years of racing in Burnside, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce moved the Shamrock Shuffle to Downtown Somerset for its 11th edition of the 5K race.
Over 521 runners and walkers flocked downtown this past weekend for the second race of the year for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Of the 500-plus runners and walkers, the youngest participant was 6 years old and the oldest participant was 87 years old.
For the second consecutive race, 25-year-old Seth Hardwick was the race winner. Hardwick, who won the Snowshoe Shuffle two weeks ago, covered the new Shamrock Shuffle course in a winning time of 16:56.
Cody Johnson finished second with a clocking of 17:34 while Ryan Fortenberry came home in the bronze position with a time of 18:07. Caleb Perrin (18:12) and Zabery Bortz (18:19) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the female division, Weslyn McIntosh was the top finisher with a sixth-place finish overall and a time of 19:22. Cadence Rager (13th overall) and Elizabeth Digan (31st overall) were second and third in the female division, respectively.
Scrambled Legs, for the second race in a row, was the top team with a race-low 39 points. Phoenix Racing (158 points) and Spectrum Running Club (211 points) were second and third, respectively.
The next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will be the Scrambled L-eGGs 5K in Burnside on Saturday, April 15th. The race will benefit the students in the Burnside Elementary Beta Club. To receive a percentage off of the race price, please use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
