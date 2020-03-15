Shamrock Shuffle 5K has strong turnout

Despite the cold weather and the concerns of the COVID-19 virus, there were still 278 folks who tried their luck in the eighth annual Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday morning in Burnside.
The event was organized by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Burnside, and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The race, which started and finished in the Stonegate Shopping Center in Burnside, was race two of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and organized by Lake Cumberland Runners.
Out of 278 participants, 16-year old Nathanael Turner was the overall winner of the 3.1-mile race. Turner’s winning time was 17:35. Korey Johnson (17:57) and Aiden Tucker (18:09) finished second and third, respectively.
Fifteen-year-old Madeline Peterson took home the top spot in the female division with a clocking of 23:06. Paige Adams (23:26) and Evelyn Gullett (23:30) rounded out the top three positions.
For the second consecutive race, Southwestern Cross Country took home the top spot in the team division. Phoenix Racing finished runner-up in the team standings, while the Spectrum Running Club came home in third.
Collectively, there were 846.3 miles covered between the 278 runners and walkers who participated in the eighth annual running of the Shamrock Shuffle.
Thanks to Walmart of Somerset, a new edition for 2020 was the “Pot of Gold Shamrock Hunt” that took place during the 3.1-mile race. Runners and walkers were able to collect one green plastic shamrock and return it to the Walmart Redemption Tent to claim their prize. 40 participants were able to receive a post-race prize, which ranged from $5 gift cards to a 32-inch LED television.
Prior to the 5K race, there was another new twist to this year’s event - the Fastest Kid in Town. The event, which was sponsored by LakePointe Dental Care, was a 50-yard race for boys and girls ranging from three to 12 years old. There were 20 kids who participated in the race.
The next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series will be the sixth annual Walk Run and Wag Your Tail 5K on April 11, 2020, at 9 a.m., at Burnside Elementary School. Proceeds from the race go towards Mandy’s Mission Animal Rescue, which provides food, shelter, and vet care to animals. Dogs are more than welcome to participate in the 3.1-mile race next month.
To sign up or learn more information on the race, please visit gtraces.com or lakecumberlandrunners.com. To receive a discount for the 5K run and walk, use the promo code SAVE10 at the checkout by March 27, 2020.
