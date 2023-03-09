After being in Burnside for the last 10 years, the Shamrock Shuffle is headed to Downtown Somerset for the first time ever.
For the inaugural time in its race history, the Shamrock Shuffle will be held somewhere other than Burnside. The 11th edition of the race will start and finish in front of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, the organizer of the race.
The Shamrock Shuffle is the second race of the year on the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital schedule. The Snowshoe Shuffle, a two-mile race, was a little under two weeks ago, meaning this weekend’s race downtown will be the first 5K race of 2023.
As usual, there are two races as a part of this event — the “Fastest Kid in Town” 50-yard run and the 3.1-mile Shamrock Shuffle. The kids’ race starts at 9:30 AM, while the 5K race is set to begin at 10:00 AM.
To sign up for the event, please visit the GT Races website. To receive a percentage off of the signup fee, please use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
