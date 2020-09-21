Shannon Hutchinson, Doug Eads join CJ Sports Team

With the Commonwealth Journal's expanded sports coverage of the Southeastern Kentucky area, the local newspaper's sports department has added two veteran sports journalists to their correspondent staff.
Longtime Wayne County sports journalist and radio personality Shannon Hutchinson will bring Wayne County High School athletic coverage to the Commonwealth Journal's sports pages. Also, 38-year newspaper sports journalist and radio personality Doug Eads will return to the Commonwealth Journal sports pages.
Shannon Hutchinson is 1995 graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Kentucky University with an emphasis in Sports Supervision and currently working on a Masters of Arts in Teaching from University of The Cumberlands.
Hutchinson has worked in radio since 1990 and covered the Cardinals in football, basketball, baseball and other sports for 30 years. At EKU, Hutchinson was member of the EKU Sports Team, handling color commentary for the Lady Colonels from 1991-1994. Since graduation Shannon has worked for WKYM and WFLW for nearly 25 years and covered the Boys and Girls 12th Region Tournaments, including every game of the Boys event the past seven years.
Hutchinson was the longtime sports journalist for the Wayne County Outlook newspaper. Hutchinson's newspaper duties have included coverage of Wayne County Football and Basketball over the past 27 seasons.
In his free time, Hutchinson enjoys Lake Cumberland, college athletics, the Reds and Bengals. Shannon Hutchinson has been married to Jamie Domerese Hutchinson, a teacher in Wayne County for over 24 years and they have three kids - Brantley (22), Barrett (21) and Braylee (11).
Doug Eads graduated from Casey County High School in 1982, and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1985.
Eads began writing sports at the Commonwealth Journal in the fall of 1982, as a freshman at Somerset Community College. Eads has worked for 38 years -- both full time and part-time -- as a sports writer in the local area. Eads is a 'virtual encyclopedia' of local high school sports knowledge.
Over the past 38 years, Eads has worked for several publications during that time including The Commonwealth Journal, The Rushville Republican (Indiana), The Observer, Pulaski Week, and the Somerset-Pulaski County News Journal.
In 2007, Eads was the first sports writer ever inducted into the 12th Region Boys Basketball Hall of Fame, and he has been a recipient of many awards throughout the years by the Kentucky Press Association.
Besides his newspaper career, Eads has served as both a radio play-by-play and color commentator for 15 years in the local area working for Charter Media, Via Media, and iHeartRadio of Somerset. He currently serves as the play-by-play voice for football and basketball at iHeartRadio of Somerset.
Doug Eads is married to Debbie Mercer Eads, with two children Abby and Adam, and one grandchild - Luna Abigail.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
