The Wayne County Invitational was held over the weekend in Monticello, with representatives from all local teams at the event.
Southwestern senior Shaye Seiber won the girls’ varsity 5000m race with a final time of 20:02.43. The Warriors finished fourth as a team, led by Seiber’s first place finish as well as sophomore Olivia Huff in 16th place with a time of 23:04.45 and senior Madeline Peterson in 25th place with a time of 24:01.98. Other finishers included eighth grader Shelby Lockard in 30th with a time of 24:39.87, seventh grader Brylee Troxtle in 39th place, seventh grader Savannah Jones in 50th place, seventh grader Kendrick Jones in 67th and freshman Caroline Turner in 70th.
Pulaski County finished just ahead of the Warriors in third, led by sophomore Maggie Bertram in seventh place with a time of 22:02.78, senior Sydney Martin in 17th place with a time of 23:17.51 and sophomore Hannah Murray in 18th with a time of 23:17.71. Other finishers included sophomore Gracie Burton in 21st with a time of 23:52.97, freshman Maliyah Swinney in 41st and freshman Hailey Slaven in 76th.
Somerset Christian finished in eighth place as a team, led by freshman Hayden Webb in 35th place with a time of 25:27.65 and seventh grader Kendyl Meadows in 40th place with a time of 26:25.21. Other finishers for the Cougars included eighth grader Averi Meadows in 43rd place, freshman Mayah Edens in 53rd and freshman Zea Smalley in 59th.
In the middle school girls’ 3000m, seventh grader Adalynn Murray from Pulaski was the top local finisher in second place with a time of 13:16.67. Other finishers for the Maroons included seventh grader Chaney Ross in seventh with a time of 14:44.55, eighth grader Gracie Ashton in ninth with a time of 15:30.16 and eighth grader Naomi Crockett in 28th. Somerset seventh grader Jocelyn Poynter placed 10th with a time of 15:35.71, while fellow seventh grader Julia Poynter placed 11th with a time of 15:52.46. Seventh grader Ansley Poynter finished in 27th.
Pulaski County finished second as a team in the middle school boys’ 3000m, led by seventh grader Tristan Langford in sixth place with a time of 12:16.27 and fellow seventh grader Tucker Langford in eighth with a time of 12:20.63. Other finishers for the Maroons included seventh grader Jasper Pace in 13th with a time of 12:56.73, eighth grader Jon Brown-Hartwell in 35th, seventh grader Evan Lewis in 40th, seventh grader Isaac Murray in 44th, seventh grader Sam Furr in 52nd and eighth grader James Furr in 56th.
Somerset finished in third place, led by eighth grader Cameron Underwood in fifth place with a time of 12:12.89 and eighth grader Tripp Hoseclaw in 11th with a time of 12:34.58. Other finishers included seventh grader Brendan McKnight in 18th with a time of 13:15.90, seventh grader Charlie House in 28th with a time of 14:04.65, seventh grader Asher Weddle in 37th and seventh grader Luke Burnett in 58th.
Somerset Christian finished in fifth, led by seventh grader James Hardy in ninth with a time of 12:28.22 and second grader Gavin Baker in 15th with a time of 13:07.73. Other finishers included seventh grader Aaren Hartman in 17th with a time of 13:14.26, eighth grader A.J. Roach in 31st, seventh grader Wylder Ruiru in 42nd and seventh grader Samuel Guerrero in 62nd.
Southwestern finished sixth as a team, led by eighth grader Kaden Jackson in seventh with a time of 12:18.17 and seventh grader Mason Reynolds in 16th with a time of 13:08.26. Other finishers included eighth grader David Cole in 32nd, seventh grader Carson Cox in 36th, seventh grader John Stennett in 45th, seventh grader Carter Hansford in 47th, seventh grader Conner Dixon in 50th and eighth grader Isaac King in 61st.
In the varsity boys’ 5000m, Southwestern finished in fourth place as a team, led by senior Zabrey Bortz in ninth place with a time of 18:29.49 and freshman Hunter Troxtle in 22nd with a time of 19:31.53. Other finishers for the Warriors included sophomore Drew Kelly in 25th with a time of 19:37.47, sophomore Michael Seiber in 39th, sophomore Jackson Couch in 45th, junior Griffin Epperson in 63rd, sophomore Tyler Phelps in 66th, freshman Hayden Cummins in 67th and sophomore Bryce Bateman in 95th.
Pulaski finished 11th, led by junior Logan Stamper in 35th place with a time of 20:00.83 and sophomore Cole Barron in 51st with a time of 20:56.26. Other finishers included junior Landon Stevens in 59th, sophomore Matthew Wright in 77th, sophomore Micah Super in 94th, eighth grader Eyan Hutchinson in 99th and sophomore Tristan Louthen in 103rd.
Somerset was led by junior John Lackey in 58th place with a time of 21:18.89. Other Jumpers that finished included senior Charlie Wilson in 104th, junior Noah Towler in 114th and junior Quinn Weddle in 118th.
Somerset Christian was led by junior Isaac Edens in 75th with a time of 22:15.80. Other finishers for the Cougars were junior Conrad Martin in 86th and freshman Liam Sexton in 124th.
Southwestern finished first in the 6th & Under boys’ race, led by third grader Liam VanHook in third place with a time of 6:05.70 and fourth grader Tripp Phelps in fifth with a time of 6:14.73.
Somerset Christian finished second, led by sixth grader Cameron Webb in fourth with a time of 6:13.96 and fourth grader George Wurth in 14th with a time of 6:40.39.
Pulaski finished fifth, led by sixth grader Finn Baird in eighth with a time of 6:25.14 and fifth grader Tenzin Adcock in ninth with a time of 6:27.74.
Somerset finished in sixth place, led by fourth grader Hank House in 20th with a time of 6:46.83 and fifth grader Parker Gehring in 23rd with a time of 6:53.59.
In the 6th & Under girls’ race, Somerset Christian emerged victorious, led by sixth grader Claire Hardy’s first place finish in a time of 6:41.01, as well as sixth grader Samarah Handlos in third with a time of 6:56.35.
Southwestern finished second, led by fourth grader Emjay Ping’s seventh place finish in a time of 7:09.01 and fifth grader Aden Ping in 14th with a time of 7:20.91.
Pulaski finished in sixth, led by third grader Adlee Whitis in 26th with a time of 7:45.54 and fourth grader Paisley Cox in 27th with a time of 7:48.29.
Somerset finished in 10th, led by sixth grader Olivia Cheuvront in 15th place with a time of 7:21.78 and fourth grader River King in 119th.
