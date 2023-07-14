Kentucky made it look easy in the GLOBL Jam on Thursday night.
The Wildcats led from start to finish in a 93-69 win over Team Canada. Kentucky will face Team Africa at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Toronto and will play in the gold medal game at 8 p.m. Sunday.
For the second straight game, Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 23 points. Reeves connected on three 3-pointers and led four players in double figures.
Kentucky freshmen Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards combined for 30 points. Both players made five of Kentucky’s 11 shots from long range.
Sheppard knocked down back-to-back threes in the first half and led Kentucky with 10 points. Sheppard, whos cored 14 points, added four assists, four steals and a pair of blocks. Sheppard had a block and a steal that led to a highlight-reel dunk in the second half.
Sheppard’s second game as a Kentucky Wildcat was even more impressive than his debut.
Not only did he receive his first start in the blue and white uniform, but he also made a significant impact on the court. Sheppard contributed 14 points, with 12 of them coming in the first half.
In addition to his scoring, Sheppard showcased his athleticism with two dunks and displayed his shooting prowess by making 5-of-8 shot attempts, including two from beyond the arc.
He also proved to be a defensive force, leading the team with four steals and two blocked shots. Sheppard’s all-around game was further highlighted by his four assists and two rebounds.
Edwards collected on back-to-back treys in the second half.
Kentucky had 27 assists on 35 made field goal attempts and collected 12 steals. Dillingham led the Wildcats with nine assists and Thiero added six rebounds and five assists.
Joining Sheppard in double figures was Justin Edwards, who finished with 16 points, and Adou Thiero, who contributed 11 points. Thiero and Tre Mitchell both excelled on the boards, each grabbing six rebounds. Mitchell also made his presence felt on the defensive end with five blocked shots.
