Sheron, Cox, and Sloan named to KSR All-State Football Team

Three local standout football players were named to the Kentucky Sports Radio 2020 All-State Football Team. Pulaski County High School senior Tristan Cox, Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron and Wayne County High School senior Braedon Sloan were all three named to the statewide elite list.
Tristan Cox, who will be playing at Purdue University next season, was named to the KSR All-State Team as a defensive linebacker. Cox leads the Maroons with 96 tackles. Cox has also scored six touchdowns as a running back.
Kaiya Sheron, who be playing his college ball at the University of Kentucky next season, was named to the KSR All-State Team as a pro style quarterback. Sheron has completed 78 passes for 1,399 yards this season and completed 11 of those passes for touchdowns. Sheron has also rushed for 316 yards and has scored six rushing touchdowns.
Braedon Sloan, who be playing football at Eastern Kentucky University next fall, was named the KSR All-State Team as a running back. Sloan has rushed for 1,415 yards and has scored 25 touchdowns. Sloan averages 236 rushing yards per game and averages 4.2 touchdowns per game.
All three players will be leading their respective teams in the KHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 20.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
