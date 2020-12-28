Sheron, Cox, Sloan named to Class of Commonwealth  

Three local football players received more statewide recognition after being named to the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Class of the Commonwealth All-State Football list. When the Herald-Leader announced their 29th edition of the Class of the Commonwealth – an annual selection of the state’s top football-playing seniors – Somerset’s Kaiya Sheron, Pulaski County’s Tristan Cox and Wayne County’s Braedon Sloan were named along with the other top football players in the state.
Earlier, all three of the local football standouts were named to the Kentucky High School Football All-State Team. Cox and Sloan were named All-State First Team, while Sheron was named All-State Second Team.
Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron was named to the Herald-Leader Class of Commonwealth team as a quarterback.
Sheron’s credentials were: Sheron, another Kentucky signee, led the Briar Jumpers to the program’s first state title in 2019 in which he orchestrated a five-play, 86-yard game-winning drive in the contest’s last 28 seconds. The comeback included passes of 38 yards and then 20 yards for the go-ahead score as time ran out. In three seasons as a starter, Sheron threw for more than 7,000 yards and 56 TDs and ran for 1,474 yards and 25 more scores.
Pulaski County High School senior Tristan Cox was named to the Herald-Leader Class of Commonwealth team as a running back/linebacker.
Cox’s credentials were: Cox made his mark early as the Maroons’ leading rusher each of his first three years, but he gained Purdue’s attention as a linebacker. He led Pulaski in tackles his senior year with 126 and was still counted on in clutch moments on offense for eight touchdowns, including the game winner in the final moments against rival Southwestern during the regular season. Named KFCA District 8 player of the year. All-told, Cox finished with 2,276 yards and 45 TDs rushing for his career and 335 tackles.
Wayne County High School High School senior Braedon Sloan was named to the Herald-Leader Class of Commonwealth team as a running back.
Sloan’s credentials were: Sloan, an Eastern Kentucky signee, led the state in average rushing yards per game each of the last two seasons with 230 yards per game in 2020. Despite missing time due to injury as a senior, he rushed for 1,609 yards and 27 TDs in seven games. As a junior, he ran for 2,804 yards and 48 TDs. His 5,768 career rushing yards broke the Wayne County record set by his father, James Sloan, in 1990. KFCA Class 4A, District 7 player of the year for 2020.
All choices were made by Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck using criteria that included: career statistics and accomplishments, senior-season stats and accomplishments, recruiting rankings, advancement in the postseason and any other notable accomplishments in athletics.
The list includes 25 players, with each of the 12 state finalist teams guaranteed at least one selection and 10 honorable mentions named.
