The Jumpers were short-handed heading into Thursday night’s game against the Barren County Trojanettes, missing two key starters in seniors Jolie May and Kate Bruner. Also coming off of a 2-1 defeat at the hand of Southwestern on Tuesday night, it seemed as if the momentum of Somerset was heading into the wrong direction as of late.
However, the Jumpers would be able to find their offensive game in this one, as they would defeat Barren County by a score of 4-1 following a hat trick from sophomore Tori Robertson.
Robertson was attempting to find her shot early and often in this one, as she would take early shots in the fourth, 10th, and 13th minute, with her shot in the fourth minute just barely going wide of the goal.
It would be sophomore Isabella Mckenzie who find the first goal of the game though, as she took a rip from about 12 yards out that curved into the top left side of the net, making the score 1-0 in favor of the Briar Jumpers.
Barren County senior Macy Lockhart would have the first close shot attempt for the Trojanettes in the 17th minute, although it would go wide of the goal. Shots in the 20th minute by senior Grace Bruner and in the 22nd minute by senior Reina Wesley would also slightly miss their intended target.
Most of the first half would stay dry for both teams, although Somerset did have an advantage in terms of shots on goal, as despite missing some great defenders, the Jumpers’ backline locked up the firepower of the Barren County offense. An attempt by freshman Haley Combs in the 37th minute would be saved by the Trojanettes’ goalkeeper junior Kassidy White.
It looked like the two teams would head into the break with Somerset up 1-0, but with 18 seconds left to go, Robertson would finally connect with a shot, this one coming from about 10 yards out. The shot would fly high in the air before dropping gracefully over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper and into the top side of the net. Somerset would take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
It wouldn’t be long before Robertson would find the net again, as she was aggressive in getting opportunities at the net all evening long. In the 46th minute, Robertson would take a strike at the net, with the ball deflecting off a Barren County player and past the goalkeeper into the net, putting the Jumpers up 3-0 at this point.
More close opportunities would follow in the 48th minute by Grace Bruner and in the 49th minute by Mckenzie. Soon after, in the 52nd minute, Robertson would complete her hat trick with a high, bending shot that sailed over the goalkeeper into the top part of the net, putting Somerset firmly in control at 4-0.
A shot by Barren County junior Hadley Adams in the 53rd minute would go wide of the goal. The two teams would then spend the next 20 or so minutes trading shots back and forth, although neither team could seem to find perfect contact with the ball.
The Trojanettes would be able to get a goal on the board in the 76th minute, as Lockhart would be able to juke out a few Somerset defenders and find herself next to the goal, hitting a strike into the left side of the net. This would be all the offense the visiting team could muster, and Somerset would take home a bounce-back 4-1 victory over Barren County.
Somerset improves to 8-2-1 with their victory, and they will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to Lexington Christian in the All “A” Classic. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
