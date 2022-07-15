This weekend, July 16th and 17th, the Showtime World Series will crown its first set of champions in both the 8u and 10u divisions. The action will take place at the Ward Corel Sports Complex at the following fields: the RECC Field and Hinkle Field for the 8u World Series, and the Turf and Thannoli Fields for the 10u World Series.
In the 8u league, the following teams will be competing: the Smoke, the Kentucky Railcats, the Central KY Rockers, the Kentucky Legacy, the Bluegrass Breeze, and the Force 13. These teams will compete against each other on Saturday, July 16th, with each playing 3 games, to set up double-elimination bracket play for the championship on Sunday, July 17th.
In the 10u league, there will be 2 pools with 4 teams a piece on Saturday, with the teams playing a game a piece against the other teams in their pool before advancing to a double-elimination bracket on Sunday. In Pool A, we will have the Central KY Rockers, S.W.A.T, Venom, and the Ohio Outlaws. Representing Pool B will be the Cruisers, Hot Styxx, Russell Co., and the Tri State SWAT.
The championship game in the 8u league will start around 3:15 p.m. at the RECC Field, with another game at 4:15 if the team from the lower bracket wins the first one. In the 10u league, the championship will be contested 6:15 p.m. at the Turf Field, with another game at 7:30 if the team from the lower bracket takes game 1.
This will not be all the action from the Showtime World Series this month either. On July 30th and 31st, both the 12u and the 14u leagues will be having their championships as well, with more information to come on those.
