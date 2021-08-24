Sister Act

With first place on the line inside the Girl's 47th Soccer District, both Somerset and Pulaski County -- playing in the oppressive heat on Tuesday night at Clara Morrow Field-- were stuck in a scoreless tie early in the second half of play, with neither club being able to get an advantage over the other.
Then, in just 39 seconds, everything for homestanding Somerset changed for the better.
The Lady Jumpers got a pair of goals in those 39 seconds from sisters Grace and Kate Bruner, and Steve Watkins club made that second half scoring flurry hold up for a hard-fought, 2-1 victory over PC.
"With these two teams, every time we have met over the past three years it's been a battle," stated Watkins, after his club moved to 4-1 on the season with the win, and to 2-0 in district play.
"Tonight, I thought our ability to attack 50-50 balls and win the ball out of the air was huge, because it kept the ball on our end of the field the majority of the time," continued the Somerset head coach. "I thought our defense led by Rachael Tomlinson, Jolie May, and our keeper Lainey (Barnett) were super organized tonight, and took care of most situations."
Neither team -- despite a few scoring opportunities on both sides -- could find the nets in the opening half, but that quickly changed in the very early moments of the second period.
A goal from Grace Bruner with 34:41 left in the contest gave the Lady Jumpers a 1-0 lead, and just 39 ticks later at the 34:01 mark, Kate Bruner scored giving Somerset a 2-0 advantage.
Instead of being somewhat shell-shocked, PC kept playing hard, and finally got the ball in the nets with 7:39 left in the game, thanks to a beautiful goal from Sydney Martin off a rebound.
Martin's header into the back of the nets cut the SHS lead down to 2-1 at that juncture, and Pulaski had a couple of legit scoring opportunities inside the game's final two minutes.
However, SHS keeper Lainey Barnett made two nice saves to preserve the Lady Jumpers lead and victory.
"Lainey continues to get better, and she's a senior leader for us," pointed out Watkins. "She's getting more vocal, and she's realizing that she's the backbone of the team."
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday night with home games.
Pulaski County -- 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play -- will host North Laurel, while Somerset will entertain Mercer County at 5:45 p.m.
