Sisterhood of Juniors 

During the 2018-19 girls basketball season, Lady Warriors freshmen Sarah Neal, Kaylee Young, Aubrey Daulton, Kylie Foreman, Taylor Nelson and McKayla Noritis were trying to get playing time and help out their team as best they could.
In the Lady Warriors' amazing run to the championship game in the 2019 state tournament, these freshmen got to see a lot of playing time on Rupp Arena's hardwood.
"The cool thing about that 2019 state tournament run was we were able to get this group of lot of minutes," Southwestern girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "We jumped out on Collins and won by double digits, we go up on North Laurel by 25 early and we pulled away late on Male."
Now juniors, Sarah Neal, Kaylee Young, Aubrey Daulton, Kylie Foreman, Taylor Nelson and McKayla Noritis have experience in the state tourney and should make an impact this year.
"It was really great to get these players on the Rupp Arena floor," Molden stated. "These juniors got that experience of getting on the floor at Rupp Arena."
But experience came with a price, as the first time on Rupp Area's floor proved to be a bit overwhelming - especially for a freshman.
"It was terrifying when Coach Butcher asked me to come off the bench in the (2019) state tournament," Taylor Nelson laughed. "I think I threw it out of bounds the first time I touched the ball in about three seconds on the court."
McKayla Noritis admitted she was a bit nervous in 2019, but she feels that experience will help her in this year's state tournament.
"I don't think we will be as scared this year," Noritis stated. "It was very nerve racking stepping on that court for the first time in 2019. Now, it will be much easier because we have done it before."
In 2019, this group averaged about 14 points per game as a group. This year, these same six girls are averaging 21 points per game and have larger roles on the team.
"We have all definitely grown as players and we are not as nervous to get on the court in a varsity game as we use to be," stated Kaylee Young, who is now the second leading scorer on the team. "Going so far in the state in 2019 gives us confidence to make it to the finals again this year."
If the Lady Warriors needed any motivation this season, it came early when no one gave them a chance to win the region and ranked them as low as sixth in the 12th Region pre-season rankings.
"At the start of the season a lot of people didn't expect much from us, and I think we proved a lot of them wrong," stated Sarah Neal. "We have grown as people together, and I think that has helped us on and off the court. We have all had our heads on straight the whole year, we know what we want, we went and got it, but we are still not finished."
Aubrey Daulton stated that it was great winning the 2019 regional title, but this year's crown meant more to this junior group.
"We all wanted to win this region way more than we did in 2019," Daulton explained. "When we won the region, we felt like we proved everybody wrong that didn't believe in us."
Kylie Foreman stated that the junior class had more of a stake in this year's regional crown.
"In 2019 we weren't together until the end of the season, but this year we have been together since the beginning," Foreman stated. "It is a whole lot different and we are way more together as a group. I don't think we have any bickering at all, and this year just means a whole lot more. Everybody was a part of this regional championship team."
Foreman also stated that the longtime close connection between the junior class makes them a solid group.
"We all played basketball together since we were in the third grade," stated Foreman. "It is like we have been together our whole lives. Basketball has brought us together, not just as teammates, but as family. We are like a whole group of sisters."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
