Sisterhood of Juniors 

CALEB LOWNDES | CJ

From left, Sarah Neal, Kaylee Young, Aubrey Daulton, Kylie Foreman, Taylor Nelson and McKayla Noritis make up the junior class on the Southwestern High School girls basketball team. As freshman, these six girls got plenty of playing time in the 2019 state tournament. Now juniors, the six Lady Warriors hope to bring home a state title this week in the 2021 state tournament.