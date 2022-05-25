Six-run first inning propels Colts over Briar Jumpers

To get back to a 12th Regional Baseball Tournament title game for the second consecutive season, first thing for a young Somerset team was to try to get past West Jessamine on Tuesday night in the tourney semi finals at Charlie Taylor Field.
And that proposition proved to be way too much for Phil Grundy and crew on this particular night, as West Jessamine dump-trucked Somerset by a final count of 14-3..
The Colts grabbed control of the game from the outset, roughing up Somerset and starting pitcher Cayden Cimala in the top of the first inning.
Cimala actually got off to a good start, striking out West Jessamine’s leadoff hitter – Aubrey Kearns – on three straight pitches. That however would be that.
The roof caved in on the Somerset sophomore pitcher in a decisive first inning, that Somerset couldn’t overcome.
The Colts sent 10 hitters to the plate, scoring six runs to immediately put the homestanding Briar Jumpers against the proverbial wall.
Hayden Peters followed Kearns with a one-out double, and he would come home with the first run of the night for the Colts, thanks to an RBI single from Riley Uhls.
Hayden Smith singled in Uhls with the second run of the frame, but West Jessamine was far, far from done in its first at bat of the contest.
The onslaught continued with a two out, two-run double from Ryan Long, making it 4-0 in favor of the Colts. A Somerset error allowed another run to score, and a run-scoring hit from Cooper Morton rounded on the six-run first for the Colts.
Somerset got one run back in the home half of the first inning, thanks to an RBI groundout off the bat of Josh Gross, driving in Logan Purcell, who led things off for Somerset with a single.
Still, Somerset found itself in a big-time hole, trailing West Jessamine 6-1 after one inning of play.
The Colts padded their lead to 7-1 in the top of the second frame, thanks to back to back doubles from Andrew Wilkins and Smith.
Once again Somerset got a run back in the bottom half of the third inning, scoring on a fielder’s choice from Cole Reynolds, which trimmed the deficit to 7-2. The Jumpers had a golden chance to do further damage, loading the bases against West Jessamine’s starter Ethan Wilkins.
However with two outs, reliever Nathaniel Hershey induced Somerset’s Jaden Bryant to groundout to first base ending the threat.
In the top half of the sixth inning, West Jessamine blew this one wide open.
Peters singled in a run with the bases loaded off of Somerset reliever Connor Phelps, and a Jumper error allowed another run to score on the same play for a 9-2 Colt lead.
Uhls followed Peters with a two-run single, making it 11-2 in favor of the Colts.
In the top half of the seventh inning, the Colts rounded out their scoring in the lopsided win. Andrew Wilkins doubled in a run off of Somerset's Raygan New for a 12-2 lead. Smith singled in another run, and Pierce Tussey singled on a line drive hit, making the score 14-2 in favor of the Colts.
Somerset scored one run in the bottom half of the seventh inning, when Ethan Gadberry walked with the bases loaded for Somerset's third and final run of the contest.
With the loss, Somerset ended its season with a 17-20 record.
