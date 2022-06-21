Skylar Stringer named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Skylar Stringer plays for the 14-&-under Rawlings Cruisers and played for the state champion Northern Middle School Maroons. Stringer hit two home runs, batted 5-for-8, and drove in six runs in the Cruisers Travel Tournament in Tennessee.

