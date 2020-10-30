Sloan breaks dad's career rushing mark

MONTICELLO - Wayne County High School standout senior running back Braedon Sloan had been sidelined with an injury for nearly 21 days, but his return to action on Jewell Field on Friday night was epic. In the Cardinals' 43-8 blowout win over North Laurel, Sloan put his name on the top of the Wayne County High School football record books.
Not only did Sloan rush for 243 yards and scored five touchdowns, but he surpassed his father James Sloan's mark as the Cardinals' all-time career rusher. His father, James Sloan, held the the Cardinal career rushing mark of 5,279 yards - set in 1990.
With a 45-yard scamper midway through the third quarter, Braedon Sloan surpassed his dad's Wayne County football career rushing mark. After Friday night, Sloan is now up to 5,352 for his career at Wayne County High School. But more amazingly, the Eastern Kentucky University commit has already rushed for 1,175 yards in only five games this year and has scored a mind-boggling 20 touchdowns - averaging five TDs and 235 yards per game.
"I am sure James Sloan is the happiest man in the stadium, and I know it is very emotional time for those two," stated Wayne County High School football coach Shawn Thompson. "Just blessed that he could be here, we got to play this game tonight, and Braedon got to break his daddy's record."
"Braedon's vision on the field is the best I have ever seen, and it is amazing what he does out there," Thompson vaunted. "I think Braedon is the best running back in the state, and every coach I talk to, say that he is the best they have ever seen. Tom Larkey has coached for a lot of years and seen a lot of players, and he told me Braedon is the best running back he has ever seen."
Sloan visited the end zone four times in the opening half with scores of 69 yards, 14 yards, 10 yards, and 6 yards. With 2:36 left in the third quarter, Sloan scored on a nine-yard run for his fifth TD of the game and put the game into running clock mode at 36-0 - which was aided by a Brody Weaver to Lee Shelton two-point conversion.
The fourth quarter opened up with a Wayne County junior Justin Curry 'pick-six' interception from 57 yards out to put the Cardinals up 43-0. On the night, Wayne County's defense came up big with a interceptions by Curry, senior Kurtis Karr, and sophomore Wesley Cares.
North Laurel finally got on the scoreboard with 2:49 left in the game when freshman Tucker Warren hit junior Gavin Hurst for a 34-yard touchdown passing play. Warren hit junior Caden Harris for the two-point conversion to put the final score at 43-8.
While North Laurel burnt up most of the opening quarter with an empty eight-minute opening offensive drive, the Jaguars' offense stalled for the rest of the game. On 31 rushing attempts, the Jags only gained a net total of six yards. The Jags' bright spot of the game was junior receiver Gavin Hurst, who caught eight passes for 132 yards and scored his team's lone touchdown.
"Having Braedon Sloan back in the line-up made a big difference," Thompson stated. "Tonight, I thought we played more physical than we had played all year in all phases of the game. Pads were popping, our kids were swarming the football, we controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage, and when Braedon is back in the line-up it makes things a lot easier."
"We knew going in, when had to get pressure on their quarterback (Tucker Warren), and he is a great QB for a freshman," Thompson continued. "It is hard to throw when people are coming from every direction. North Laurel started off with a good game plan and tried to keep us off the field offensively and they controlled most of that first quarter. Finally, we settled in and played a great game tonight."
The Cardinals had a total of 376 yards on only 29 plays. Senior quarterback Brody Weaver completed five passes for 118 yards. Wesley Cares caught one pass for 50 yards, and Mason Burchett caught two passes for 51 yards.
Wayne County upped their record to 3-3, while North Laurel fell to 3-5. The Cardinals will travel to Knox Central next week for a crucial district game. The winner of that game will get a first-round home game as the two teams will battle again the following weekend in the post-season opener. Meanwhile, North Laurel will have the audacious task of traveling to play Class 6A powerhouse Louisville Trinity next week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
NL 0 0 0 8 - 8
WC 14 14 8 7 - 43
RUSHING
NORTH LAUREL - Woods 9-26, Bowman 7-17, Hacker 5-6; WAYNE COUNTY - Sloan 16-243 5TD, Phillips 1-6.
PASSING
NORTH LAUREL - Warren 16-21-201 TD; WAYNE COUNTY - Weaver 5-8-118.
RECEIVING
NORTH LAUREL - Hurst 8-132 TD, Brinks 6-70; WAYNE COUNTY - Cares 1-50, Burchett 2-51, Rice 2-17.
