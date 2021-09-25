Sloppy play leads to Cardinals' first loss

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County Cardinals, sporting a 3-0 record, and fresh off a new 10th ranking in Class 4A by the polls, returned to action Friday night at home as they welcomed in the Raiders of Warren East. Although the Cardinals seemed to be a very solid football team in their first 3 outings, multiple injuries, including to starting QB Wesley Cares, forced the Cardinals and head coach Tyler Guffey to take a new approach to their offense.
Unfortunately, against an underrated Warren East squad, they just really couldn't get their offense going, as backup QB Antajuan Dumphord threw 3 interceptions on the night. This, along with very sloppy play on both sides (both teams combined for 29 flags throughout the game, as Warren East drew 19 and Wayne County drew 10), and the recipe was there for a very bad night on the Cardinals' side, and a bad night it was, as the Cardinals dropped their first game of the season by a score of 24-7.
Warren East received the ball to open up the first half of play, but almost fumbled the ball receiving the opening onside kick attempt by Wayne County. In this first drive of the game, Wayne County just couldn't get out of their own way, as they committed an offsides penalty 3 times. The first big play of the game came when the Raiders' Tray Price took a jet sweep for a gain of 13.
Following some short runs and passes, and a personal foul call on Warren East, the Raiders opened up the scoring when QB Dane Parsley found Roger Duncan for 35 yards and the touchdown, to make it 7-0 in favor of the Raiders. After a quick 3-and-out by the Wayne County offense (that featured basically all running plays at this point which just didn't work due to Warren loading up the box every play), Warren Central got the ball back. Following a jet sweep run by Ahmad Alexander and a 15 yard Wayne County personal foul, Warren Central was set up in good field position before 2 straight false starts had them pushed back as the 1st quarter came to a close.
After the start of the 2nd quarter, and 2 incompletions by Parsley, the Raiders were facing a 3rd down situation. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, their defense just lacked any intensity this game, as Parsley took it right up the middle on a QB keeper for 13 yards and the touchdown, making the score 14-0. After Wayne County returned the ensuing kick, some positive plays were made on offense, as Justin Curry had a nice run for a gain of 10 yards and then Burchett had some solid runs for about 10 yards total.
Soon after, it was 4th down, and Wayne decided to go for it, this time attempting a flea flicker play (like the one that won them the game against Adair County), but unfortunately Dumphord missed a wide open Damon Hancock at the 10 yard line, instead having to tuck the ball and run, and was stopped for no gain and thus a turnover on downs. After 3 more stagnant possessions by both Warren East and Wayne County (which included an absolutely devastating hit by Simon Ghee onto Mason Burchett), the 2nd quarter came to a close with Warren East leading 14-0.
In the 3rd quarter, Wayne got the ball to begin play, with more stagnant running offense being displayed by the Cardinals' offense. The Cardinals did get some solid runs from Burchett however plus a facemask penalty was called on the Raiders. The Cardinals' signal caller Dumphord decided to let the ball fly on one play, however, and it ended up getting picked off by Malik Summers.
Following a 3-and-out by Warren East, Wayne once again had the ball, and following 2 good passes (one being of the screen variety) from Dumphord to Burchett for a combined 23 yards, momentum looked like it was slightly shifting to the Cardinals favor. However, 2 plays later, Dumphord's second interception of the night was thrown, this time to Isaiah Ghee.
Following yet another 3-and-out by the Raiders offense, the Cardinals took back the ball and began driving down the field courtesy of a pass interference call on Warren East, and a Dumphord run for a gain of 19 yards. This time, the Cardinals struck paydirt, as the ball was given to Nathaniel Sullivan, and he proceeded to take the ball straight down the middle to the endzone and the touchdown, making the score 14-7 in the process. This is where the score was at the end of the 3rd quarter, and the Cardinals fans were on fire for their team!
In the 4th quarter however, things just started to go wrong for the Cardinals yet again. Following some impressive QB keeper runs from Parsley (3 for 33 yards), it looked like the Cardinals' defense was going to give up another touchdown, but they held strong (in addition to some key false starts being called against the Raiders), and the Raiders' Javier Leyva came out to attempt a 27 yard field goal. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it went straight through the uprights clean as a whistle, making the score 17-7, with the time on the clock starting to run out for Wayne County.
Following a really nice looking pass from Dumphord to Burchett for a gain of 15, it looked as if the offense had started to find their mojo, but that was to be very short lived. A few offensive plays later, Dumphord once again flung the ball into the air looking for a receiver, but unfortunately, he just found a Raider, as Isaiah Ghee had his 2nd interception on the night. Following a huge gain from Parsley on a QB keeper for 35 yards, Quinton Hollis had 2 runs for a combined 11 yards, with his final one netting him a touchdown straight up the middle of the field, making the score 24-7.
Following a huge amount of flags in the last few minutes of the game (to the point where as a fan it was getting just absolutely ridiculous), Warren East kept handing the ball to Hollis, eventually getting a first down within the last 2 minutes of the game, enabling them to take the victory formation to wind down the clock. As the clock struck zero, the Wayne County Cardinals had their first loss of the season, falling to the Warren East Raiders by a score of 24-7.
Wayne County's record falls to 3-1 on the year, and they will be back in action next Friday, Oct. 1, as they will welcome in the Rebels of Casey County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.