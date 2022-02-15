Snow Shoe Shuffle 5K is back in 2022

After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club Snow Shoe Shuffle is making its return to the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital race calendar.
The year 2021 saw the series make its return after Covid-19 wiped out the entire 2020 series calendar. One race missing from the calendar last winter was the SWJC Snow Shoe Shuffle, but the two-mile race is back in 2022.
The SWJC Snow Shoe Shuffle is a two-mile race that starts and finishes on the campus of Somerset Community College. Runners and walkers will start at the north part of the campus and head to the south side of the campus before returning to the finish line at the north side.
In 2022, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series will feature ten races on the schedule. The two-mile SWJC Snow Shoe Shuffle will kick off the series this year, as it is the first of ten run/walk races.
The inaugural race of the season will be the eighth annual edition of the race. The two-mile race will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Somerset Community College. To sign up for the race, please visit the Good Times Races website or the Lake Cumberland Runners website.
In January, the series held its 2021 awards banquet in Downtown Somerset. Participants who were unable to pick up their awards and swag that evening will be able to do so at the SWJC Snow Shoe Shuffle event.
