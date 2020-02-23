Snow Shoe Shuffle kicks off 2020 Race Series

The inaugural race of the 2020 Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was the annual SWJC Snow Shoe Shuffle at Somerset Community College. The race, which in the past was a 3.1-mile event, switched to a two-mile course this year.
131 runners and walkers braved the cold weather on Saturday morning to raise money for the American Heart Association and Somerset Junior Woman’s Club projects. In mileage, 262 miles were covered by the participants to raise money for both charities.
There was a youth movement at the front of the park, as the top three male finishers were all under the age of 17 years old. Sixteen-year-old Nathanael Turner edged out 15-year-old Eric Rafferty by .3 seconds to win the race in a time of 11:12.6. Trevor Hansen, age 17, finished third with a clocking of 11:20.
Jasmine Akin, age 15, won the female division, covering the two-mile course in a winning time of 14:14. Tabitha Bell finished second, while Tracy Osborne came home in the third position.
The next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series will be the eighth annual Shamrock Shuffle on March 14th. To sign up or learn more information about the race, please visit gtraces.com.
