Grab your snowshoes, I mean running shoes.
After nearly a three-month offseason, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital kicks off its 2023 slate this weekend with the annual running of the Somerset Junior Women’s Club Snowshoe Shuffle at Somerset Community College.
This weekend’s 9th annual SJWC Snowshoe Shuffle starts a 13-race journey for the run/walk series. Unlike the majority of the races in the series, the first race of the 2023 season will be a two-mile run/walk event.
As far as the course goes, runners and walkers will start at the north part of the campus and head to the south side of the campus before returning to the finish line at the north side.
The race is set to begin at 10:00 AM at Somerset Community College. To sign up for the event, please visit the GT Races website. To receive a percentage off of the signup fee, please use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
