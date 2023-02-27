Even steady rainfall could not dampen the spirits of local runners and walkers in this weekend’s SJWC Snowshoe Shuffle.
The two-mile race kicked off the 2023 season for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. What a kickoff it was for the series, as 221 participants braved the rain before crossing the finish line in the annual race at Somerset Community College.
Seth Hardwick laid down the fastest time of the morning, cruising through the two-mile course in a time of 10:41. Hardwick’s 5:21 mile pace earned him the first-place trophy.
Caleb Perrin edged out Zabrey Bortz by one second to grab second place. Jordan Tucker and Jeff Golden finished out the top five with fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively.
Roman Gonsalves (sixth), Hunter Troxtle (seventh), Nathanael Turner (eighth), JJ Wilson (ninth), and Chloe West (tenth) rounded out the top ten.
West, who finished tenth overall with a clocking of 13:23, was the top female finisher of the morning. Samantha Hurst (18th overall) and C. Hardy (31st overall) were second and third in the female division.
In the team standings, Scrambled Legs took home the top spot with a time of 1:02:26.0. Phoenix Racing came in second with a combined time of 1:11:44.3 while Citizens National Bank with a clocking of 1:25:16.1.
The next race in the series will be the 11th annual Shamrock Shuffle, which will be held on Saturday, March 11th, in Downtown Somerset. To receive a percentage off of the race fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.