Soccer and Journalistic Lessons I learned from Bill Hamilton  

Like everyone else in Somerset, I was deeply saddened about the news of Bill Hamilton's passing.
Through his business, and countless other associations throughout the local area, Bill Hamilton was a friend to thousands of Somerset residents.
Bill Hamilton's resume as an athlete, a coach, an outdoorsman, a businessman and an entrepreneur was extraordinary. But it was in the field of journalism and the game of soccer that I learned some valuable lessons from the late, great Bill Hamilton.
I first got to know Bill in the arena of high school sports. In 2005, I was assigned as the new Commonwealth Journal sports editor - which was about the same time Bill started coaching the Somerset High School girls soccer team.
That first year, for me, covering soccer games was tough, because I didn't know a whole lot about the sport and it wasn't my favorite activity to write about. And Bill quickly exploited my lack of knowledge and somewhat disinterest of his sport of expertise.
Bill was always quick to chuckle when I frequently asked him to explain to me about something he might have said in post-game interviews. He was always kind enough to explain certain aspects of the game of soccer to me, but he did it in such a way that only Bill Hamilton could.
I also quickly learned that he was a very competitive individual and he hated to lose a soccer game. As a new sports editor, I almost dreaded having to interview him after he lost a game - which, in his case, didn't happen a lot.
After a loss he was always a little upset, and many times he took out his frustration on me saying, 'you never come to the games when we win, you only come to games that we lose.' Not knowing Bill that well, as a younger and thinned-skinned reporter, I sometimes took his barbs personal.
One particular night, Bill's Lady Jumpers suffered a tough 1-0 district loss to his arch-rivals Southwestern High School. After the game, I barely got the first question out of my mouth before he started saying to me, 'You are probably excited to see Southwestern beat us' and 'All you ever write about is Southwestern soccer anyway'.
Late that night, as I wrote the game story, I was still fuming about what he had said to me and I found that my anger was reflected in my written story.
As I neared the end of my story, around midnight, my office phone rang.
It was Bill Hamilton.
He started off by telling me he was 'sorry' for taking his frustrations out on me, and he told me in great lengths how great of a job I did covering soccer teams in the local community, and that he appreciated the fact I asked him questions about things I didn't understand about the game of soccer.
After we hung up that night, I erased my entire game story and rewrote it.
That 'late-night' call from Bill Hamilton meant the world to me, then and now. It taught me a valuable journalistic lesson that I still use to this day. That night he taught me how to be a more thick-skinned journalist and not take anything personal a frustrated coach might say to me or about me.
From that night on, my relationship with Bill Hamilton changed from just a coach I worked with during soccer season to a lifelong friend. And while he was still coaching, I learned to get some digs into him from time to time and I took great pleasure in listening to him bark back at me with lines like 'I have forgotten more about soccer than you will ever know about the game'. (Which was not far from the truth, lol)
After he retired from coaching, I always loved to stop by and visit him at Main Street's Deli. Sometimes we would talk about soccer, but mostly we would just talk like friends usually do.
Thank you Bill Hamilton for teaching me valuable lifelong lessons.
There will never be another soccer coach nor an individual like Bill Hamilton.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.