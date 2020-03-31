Social distancing from Sports is Tough

What do people do without sports in their life?
As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports, I am not so sure.
The recent coronavirus outbreak, specifically known as COVID-19, seems to have impacted every facet of life, including the world of sports. Whether it is youth league, high school, collegiate, or professional, sports have been brought to a screeching halt.
The NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments should be in full swing right now, but they are not. There will be no "One Shining Moment" in 2020.
Opening Day for Major League Baseball (MLB) teams should have recently occurred in cities all across the United States, but that is not happening. The smell of hot dogs and peanuts will have to wait until a later date.
In the NBA (National Basketball Association), the regular season should be wrapping up with many teams preparing to make a postseason run, but everyone is at home wondering when the next game will be. Will LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers make it to the NBA Finals? We will see.
NASCAR, which is my favorite sport, is on hold until at least May 9th. Right now, drivers are holding online virtual races on Sunday afternoons, but it isn't the same. The sound of cars going around a racetrack at 190 miles per hour is nonexistent as of this time.
At the local level, high school softball, track, baseball, and tennis teams should have their seasons in full swing right now, but they haven't had the opportunity to even begin their seasons just yet. Pulaski County, Somerset, Somerset Christian, and Southwestern athletes have worked so hard for this moment, but will they get to have it? Let's hope so.
Parents and guardians of local little league boys and girls should be posting their Opening Day pictures with their family and friends on social media platforms, but sadly, those are not being posted. I am hoping that those photos will be seen online sometime this spring.
Runners and walkers are still able to get out and about to exercise, but they have had the races they have trained so hard for canceled or postponed. Some of the races have been changed over to a virtual platform, but it's not the same atmosphere of normal competition.
As of now, no one knows when sports will come back. There is a lot of speculation out there, but no one truly knows when the first pitch will happen, the next green flag will wave to begin a race, or when the next basketball will be tipped off.
This period of uncertainty has been a challenge for not only me but sports fans all across our great country. All we can do now is wait. Unfortunately, I am not a very patient person.
I have learned one thing throughout this time, though, and that is not to take anything for granted. I will not take my job of teaching my students for granted. I will not take going to church to worship and fellowship with my brothers and sisters in Christ for granted. I will not take hanging out with my family and friends for granted. As far as restaurants go, I will not take sitting down and eating a meal at a local establishment for granted. And, I will not take watching my favorite team play or playing a pick-up game with friends for granted ever again.
The Green Bay Packers may not win the Super Bowl when football returns, but that is okay, I just want to watch them play. My favorite NASCAR driver, Matt DiBenedetto, may not win a race in 2020, but that is quite alright, I just want to see a race. At my next 5K race, I may not reach my goal time, but that is okay, I just want to have that sense of competition again.
I don't know when a sense of normalcy will return, but when it does, I will have a deeper appreciation for all of the things that the good Lord has blessed us with, including sports.
