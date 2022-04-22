Softball finally reunites Somerset and Southwestern

From 2007 to 2014, Somerset and Southwestern were two of the top softball programs in the region.
Former coaches, David Dorsey led the Lady Jumpers and Jim Woodall captained the Lady Warriors. During that eight-year period, the two local softball programs battled each other 16 times – with Southwestern winning nine of them and Somerset winning seven battles. However, the Lady Jumpers broke through and won the program's first 12th Region Tournament crown during that period in 2010.
Although both teams were in different districts, during that time period, the two programs played each other in a fiercely manner.
The two opposing coaches should have been bitter rivals, but their weren't. In fact, Dorsey and Woodall were best of friends through their association with softball. With their two daughters playing in the sport, the two opposing coaches formed a summer softball travel team together and spent countless summer weekends coaching side-by-side for nearly 10 years.
But each spring, the two men fought 'tooth-and-nail' when they faced off against each other in their high school softball match-ups in the spring.
Woodall retired from coaching in 2014 and a few years later the two programs stopped playing each other because of the two schools disagreements over athletes changing venues. In 2020, Dorsey retired with never playing against the Lady Warriors in his last three seasons.
At first, everyone was up in arms and asking whey can't the two schools play each other in sports? Then after a few years, Somerset and Southwestern not playing each other in sports became a given and soon everyone sort of took the ban of the former sports rivalry for granted.
But with a new principal Mark Flynn at Southwestern and a new athletic director Kevin Burkett at Somerset, the two entities came to an agreement – in November of last year – to start playing each other in sports again. It all looked good in print and on the surface, but in reality the two schools never scheduled head-to-head games or played in the regular season against each other.
The football programs didn't play each. The boys and girls soccer teams didn't play each other. The volleyball teams didn't play each other. The boys and girls basketball teams didn't play each other. Albeit, the two schools did meet up against each other in volleyball and girls basketball in their respective 12th Region Tournaments.
But it was only fitting that the olive branch was finally shared between the two softball programs, and softball became the first sport that the two teams played against each other in a regular season head-to-head athletic competition on Friday night.
The atmosphere was electric, and it probably was a happy evening for two particular men – David Dorsey and Jim Woodall.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
