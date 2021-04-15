Softball players prepare Park for Opening Day

The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken League hosted a Community Service Day for the 8&Under softball teams at the Ward Correll Sports Complex on Sunday, April 11. Girls from the 8U teams were invited to come plant flowers around the ballpark to get ready for opening day on Saturday, April 17. The girls planted over 300 flowers and then scrimmaged to get experience before the league starts.

