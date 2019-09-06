Somerset - Montgomery County Football Stats

SOMERSET 75, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 13
PASSING
Kaiya Sheron 8-9-222 3TD, Matt Shadoan 1-1-20
RUSHING
Alex Miller 9-102 3TD, Kaiya Sheron 3-70, Guy Bailey 2-52 TD, Jase Bruner 1-35, Jake Witt 1-16, Jerrod Smith 3-10 TD, Josh Gross 1-9 TD
RECEIVING
Kade Grundy 3-100 TD, Jayden Gilmore 1-54 TD, Brandon Jones 1-31 TD, Chaz Gilmore 1-20, Cam Austin 1-15, Carson Guthrie 1-15, Alex Miller 1-6
TACKLES
Jase Bruner 7, Jerrod Smith 6, Mikey Garland 5, Cale Todd 4, Jacob Smith 3, Chase Gilmore 3, Andrew Childers 3, Matt Shadoan 3, Carson Guthrie 2, Cam Austin 2, Tyler Harvey 2, Tate Madden 2, Ricky Gilmore 2
