Somerset - Montgomery County Football Stats

SOMERSET 75, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 13

PASSING

Kaiya Sheron 8-9-222 3TD, Matt Shadoan 1-1-20

RUSHING

Alex Miller 9-102 3TD, Kaiya Sheron 3-70, Guy Bailey 2-52 TD, Jase Bruner 1-35, Jake Witt 1-16, Jerrod Smith 3-10 TD, Josh Gross 1-9 TD

RECEIVING

Kade Grundy 3-100 TD, Jayden Gilmore 1-54 TD, Brandon Jones 1-31 TD, Chaz Gilmore 1-20, Cam Austin 1-15, Carson Guthrie 1-15, Alex Miller 1-6

TACKLES

Jase Bruner 7, Jerrod Smith 6, Mikey Garland 5, Cale Todd 4, Jacob Smith 3, Chase Gilmore 3, Andrew Childers 3, Matt Shadoan 3, Carson Guthrie 2, Cam Austin 2, Tyler Harvey 2, Tate Madden 2, Ricky Gilmore 2

