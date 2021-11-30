Somerset 1-0 on 'Young' Season

The Ryan Young era as Somerset's new boy's basketball coach began with a resounding thud on Tuesday night in the Briar Jumpers season opener against visiting Russell County.
Only four minutes into the contest, Young and company was down to the Lakers 12-1, and had missed about five shots from point-blank range. Simply put, in the early going on Tuesday evening, the Jumpers couldn't buy a layup with house money.
Then, Somerset began to put it all together after a very sluggish start.
The Briar Jumpers -- over the game's next 20 minutes -- outscored Russell County 54-23, placed nine players into the scoring column, and erased that early double-digit margin to roll in their season opener, upending the Lakers by a final score of 76-55.
"I knew we were going into battle tonight with a lot of dudes that had never played in a varsity setting," stated a very happy and relieved coach Young immediately following the contest.
"The atmosphere in this gym tonight was electric -- the students showed up, the band was here, and this is a first-class school and a first-class program," continued the first-year Somerset head coach. "I am blessed to be here. I thought once our kids settled in, which took them the first four minutes, but after that, I thought we played some solid basketball throughout the rest of the night. Our defense has to get better, and we'll continue to clean those things up, but I was glad the way we responded tonight."
After finding themselves down early by that 11-point margin, Somerset began to dust itself off and get off the mat.
A basket by Jack Harmon at the 3:30 mark of the first period gave Young and crew their first made field goal of the contest, trimming the deficit to the Lakers down to 12-3.
Trailing Russell County 17-9 through one quarter of play, the Jumpers finally got back even with the Lakers, thanks to a basket from Indred Whitaker, that knotted things up at 19-19 early in the second quarter.
Moments later, a hoop from Josh Bruner gave Somerset its first lead of the contest at 23-21, and the Jumpers would never trail again.
Leading Russell County by a 28-23 margin at the intermission, Somerset took firm control of this affair in the third period, outscoring the Lakers in the frame by a score of 27-12. That gave the Jumpers a 55-35 edge heading into the final stanza, and Young's club was in great shape, on a night where seemingly every button the coach pushed, and every player that came in, contributed in a positive manner.
"I know that our personnel is different than in year's past, but the sum of our parts has to be greater than any one individual," pointed out Young.
"We have to play free-flowing basketball, and it's going to be a different guy for us on a lot of different nights," Young added. "I love to see that balanced scoring, and that means we were sharing the basketball. We made some extra passes on a few trips tonight, and that got us some open shots. It was pretty basketball at times tonight."
Whitaker led Somerset in the win with a game-high 23 points, while Zane Stinson and Harmon each chipped in with 13 points apiece.
Somerset -- 1-0 on the season -- will return to action on Friday night at the Briar Patch to host East Jessamine. That game is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
