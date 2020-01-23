Somerset advances in All “A” State Tournament by downing Gallatin County

RICHMOND - In a very defensive game, the Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team pulled away from the Gallatin County Wildcats in the fourth quarter to win 46-37 and advance the second round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic last night at the McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
After a closely contested third quarter the Jumpers led 29-27. However, there were several lead changes early in the fourth that at one point left the Wildcats ahead 34-33.
Just after Gallatin took their one-point lead, junior guard Kade Grundy went on a tear for the Jumpers. Grundy entered the final period with just one point but then finessed his way inside for back to back to back buckets to put Somerset ahead 39-34.
After Grundy’s six-point run, junior guard Hayden Dickerson hit his second three point shot of the quarter, but no one else on Gallatin could get anything going late in the fourth.
As the clock ticked down, Gallatin was forced to foul and free throws by Grundy and sophomore Gavin Stevens grew Somerset’s lead to 46-37 just before the final buzzer.
The top performer on the night was junior guard Dylan Burton. Both teams really struggled on the offensive end, but Burton stayed pretty consistent on offense throughout the night and led the Jumpers in scoring with 17. Grundy should also be mentioned as he scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help lead them to victory.
Early in the game, the Jumpers were dominant on defense. They were all over the Wildcats in the first quarter and held them to just one point.
Burton accounted for most of Somerset’s offense throughout the first with 7 of their 11 points scored. He led his Jumpers to an 11-1 lead heading into the second period.
Burton carried over his offensive success to the second and opened it with a three pointer.
Although the Wildcats only managed to put one point on the scoreboard in the first, they outscored the Jumpers in the second. Most of their offensive success came from their leading scorer on the season, senior guard Jarin Rassman.
Rassman drove the ball inside very well throughout the second and scored 8 of their 14 points in the quarter. Despite his effort, Somerset led 22-15 heading into halftime.
After the break, Somerset turned the ball over multiple times early in the third. Rassman capitalized on the turnover opportunities and scored another 8 points in the third period.
Although the Wildcats made a tremendous comeback and led early in the third, the Jumpers had back to back inside buckets by Burton and junior forward Kaiya Sheron to give them a 29-27 lead heading into the final quarter of action.
The Jumpers closed the game with their best offensive quarter to get the win and advance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic.
The win put the Jumpers at 17-2 on the season and they will be back in action tonight where they will face off with the winner of St. Henry and Campbellsville in the second round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
SHS 11 11 7 17 - 46
GC 1 14 12 10 - 37
SHS - Burton 17, Grundy 11, Sheron 10, Bruner 5, Stevens 3
GC - Rassman 16, Ashcraft 9, Brinker 4, Gullion 3, Dickerson 3, Riddle 2
