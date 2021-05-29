LIBERTY - After a nine-run first inning, the Somerset High School baseball team breezed to a 12-2 five-inning win over host Casey County High School in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament on Saturday.
Somerset's Cam Ryan doubled to centerfield, in the bottom of the fifth inning, to score Cayden Cimala for the walk-off mercy-rule win.
The Briar Jumpers left no doubt they were in charge of the game after putting nine runs on the board in the opening frame. In a virtually impossible park to homer, Dylan Burton crushed a ball over the left center fence to score Kade Grundy. Dakota Acey singled to right field to score Ryan. With the bases loaded, Logan Purcell walked to force in Josh Gross. Landin New grounded out to third base to score Acey. Grundy hit a ground-rule double over the centerfield fence to score Clay VanDerPloeg and Purcell. Pancho Zaragosa stole home on a double steal play. Cimala scored on a wild pitch.
Somerset scored a run in both the third and fourth innings to add to their growing lead. In the third, Ryan singled to left to score Burton. In the fourth, Purcell singled to third base to score Acey.
Offensively for Somerset, Cam Ryan hit a perfect 4-for-4 and drove in two runs. Dylan Burton homered, had three hits, and drove in two runs. Kade Grundy had two hits and drove in two runs. Logan Purcell drove in two runs, and Josh Gross had two hits. Grundy pitched two perfect innings and struck out four batters.
Somerset (23-12) will play Pulaski County High School in the 47th District Tournament championship game on Monday at Casey County High School.
