Somerset advances to first-ever region semifinals

MT. VERNON - In a season of firsts, the Somerset High School volleyball team breezed through their 12th Region Tournament opening-round match. The Lady Jumpers downed Lincoln County in straight sets 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-18) on Monday night at Rockcastle County High School.
Last week after downing Pulaski County - for the second time this season - in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament, Somerset advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in the program's history. Now, the Lady Jumpers will be in their first regional tournament semifinal match on Wednesday after winning their opening round match on Monday. And their regional semifinal opponent will be Southwestern - a local team they not have not played against in almost 10 years.
In the Lady Jumpers' opening round match on Monday, they trailed 13-15 in the opening set and then reeled off six straight points off five Lady Patriots' errors and a serving ace by Lain Prather to take a 19-15 lead. With the set tied at 21-21, Emily Ford and McKayla Waters made a block to put Somerset up by one. However, Lincoln County scored three straight points to get the game to set point at 24-23. A kill by Somerset's Areli Vela-Alvarez and two Lady Pats' error gave the Lady Jumpers the first set at 26-24.
Three kills by Vela-Alvarez, and kills by Bethanie Hampton and Waters gave the Lady Jumpers a 11-5 lead in the second set. Hampton and Abby Ford scored kills to get the Lady Jumpers ahead at 17-13. Scores by Hampton, Prather and Waters got the Lady Jumpers to set point at 24-19. After the Lady Pats fought off two set points, Somerset's Vela-Alvarez placed a unreachable return to midcourt for the Lady Jumpers' win in the second set.
Lincoln County raced out to a 12-9 lead in the third set, but Somerset battle back with kills by Waters and Abby Ford to get within two at 13-15. An Abby Ford kill, a Hampton block, a Prather serving ace, a Hampton kill, and blocks by Abby Ford and Waters paced the Lady Jumpers to six unanswered points to go up 19-15. After a series of Lincoln County errors and an Emily Ford kill, the Lady Jumpers went up 20-16. Three straight Lincoln County errors and a Waters kill, took the Lady Jumpers to match point. After another Lincoln County error, Somerset punched their ticket to their first-ever volleyball regional tournament semifinal appearance and their first win in a volleyball regional tournament.
Offensively, Somerset was led by Areli Vela-Alvarez with eight kills and one block. McKayla Waters had six kills and two blocks. Bethanie Hampton had four kills and two blocks. Abby Ford had three kills and a block. Lain Prather had two kills and two serving aces.
Somerset (14-16) will battle Southwestern (16-13) on Wednesday in the 12th Region Volleyball Tournament semifinal round. The last time these two local teams played against each other was on Sept. 29, 2011.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
