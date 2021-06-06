Somerset advances to Region Finals

DANVILLE - Sunday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers baseball team dominated the Boyle County Rebels with a 15-0 mercy rule victory that gave them a spot in the 12th Region Championship game.
The Jumpers pushed themselves to victory by exclusively putting runs in with home run hits as they hit six which resulted in all 15 runs. Senior Cam Ryan was a perfect three of three with two home runs and three RBI's. Seniors Kade Grundy and Tanner Popplewell each hit grand slams, and senior Dakota Acey and junior Cole Reynolds each hit homers as well.
"It was awesome. All the guys came out and swung the bats," said Somerset head coach Phil Grundy. "We've been expecting our team to hit like that, but that's more than I could ask for. The guys have really been focused over the last two or three weeks in batting practice, doing everything they need to do. The first part of the year we were looking for lineups, and the last part we're where we're at. Couldn't have went any better for us."
Despite the offensive explosion, Somerset showed out on defense as well as senior Jonathan Phipps allowed just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in his three innings on the mound.
The win set up an intense rivalry game for the 12th Region Championship as Somerset will take on the Danville Admirals in a rematch of 2019's Championship game where the Briar Jumpers beat Danville 10-9.
University of Louisville signees Ethan Wood of Danville, and Kade Grundy of Somerset will duel on the mound. The Admirals will be looking to avenge their 12th Region Championship loss from 2019, while the Briar Jumpers will be fighting for another region title.
"I think we'll be in for a good ball game tomorrow," said coach Grundy. "Obviously Danville's got a great program and they've had a terrific season, but one of us is going to have to step up tomorrow."
Somerset advanced to 25-13 and they will play Danville (37-3) at Danville High School Monday night at 6 p.m. for the 12th Region Championship.
SHS - 1 10 4 - 15 11 1
BCHS - 0 0 0 - 0 1 0
2B - Acey (SHS). HR - Ryan 2, Acey, Grundy, Reynolds, Popplewell (SHS). RBI - Grundy 4, Popplewell 4, Reynolds 3, Ryan 3, Acey (SHS).
