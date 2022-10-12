Tuesday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to West Jessamine for their opening game in the 12th Region Tournament. The Jumpers won the 47th District Championship with a win over Pulaski County, while their opponents, the Wayne County Cardinals, were coming off a 1-0 loss to Somerset Christian in the 48th District Championship. Somerset, the reigning 12th Region Champions, are looking to make another run to the state tournament.
Three second half goals for the Jumpers would eventually lead to a 4-2 Somerset win to advance the Jumpers onto the region semifinals on Wednesday. Head coach Cory Gillum was very happy with how his team performed.
"I am happy with my team. They have the next man up mentality due to injuries. Proud of their resiliency," he explained.
Somerset and Wayne County would put on a defensive show throughout the first half. The first goal of the game would come from junior Jefry Lopes-Radilla with just 3 minutes to go in the first half, with an assist from sophomore Andrew Tomlinson. The Jumpers would be up 1-0 at the half.
The second half started the same way the first half started, with impressive defense by both squads.
For the Jumpers' second goal Lopes-Radilla and Tomlinson would switch roles. In the 56th minute, Tomlinson would get the goal with an assist from Lopes-Radilla, putting Somerset up 2-0.
Wayne County would get their first goal in the 60th minute, with the goal coming from freshman Malakai Clark, cutting the Somerset lead in half at 2-1.
With around 14 minutes to go in the game, Tomlinson would get his second goal with an assist from junior Jason Escobar-Lopez, giving the Jumpers a bit of breathing room as their lead rose to 3-1.
Wayne County freshman Zachary Hesse would put their last goal on the board with 5 minutes left in the game, once again narrowing the lead for Somerset at 3-2.
Somerset would finish off the Cardinals with 2:26 to go in the game, as Lopes-Radilla would get his second goal of the game. Somerset would win 4-2 and advance on to the next round of the region tournament.
Sophomore goalkeeper Landen Lonesky would have nine saves for Somerset.
Somerset’s next opponent will be Danville, start time will be at 8:30 p.m. at West Jessamine.
