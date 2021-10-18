Somerset advances to state tourney quarterfinals

LOUISA – The Somerset High School boys soccer team advanced to the Kentucky High School State Tournament quarterfinals for the first time in 20 years. The Briar Jumpers downed the homestanding Lawrence County High School Bulldogs by a score of 2-0 in the state tournament on Monday at Lawrence County High School.
The last time the Briar Jumpers' soccer program advanced this far was in a 2-1 overtime win over Covington Catholic on Oct. 29, 2001.
"Early on, there was a lot of doubt and naysayers about this team," first-year Somerset High School boys soccer coach Tyler Gillum stated. "Yeah it is great when everyone says we were the first team in 20 years to get this far, but we are not done yet and we are still hungry to win again."
On Monday night, the Briar Jumpers pounced on Lawrence County early with two goals in the first 14 minutes of the match. Both goals came off the talented foot of freshman striker Andrew Tomlinson.
In the 10th minute, Tomlinson nailed a front-post corner shot from 18 yards out off an assist by senior Josh Tucker.
Four minutes later, Tomlinson struck again on a 16-yarder on back post corner. On a corner kick play initiated by Tomlinson, the ball was cleared by the Lawrence County defense and Tomlinson tracked down the ball to score his second goal of the match.
Despite 14 shots on goal by the Briar Jumpers, the score remained at 2-0 for the rest of the match.
"We didn't really go back on defense after that early 2-0 lead, but I think that long bus ride to Lawrence County started to catch up with us a little and we weren't as efficient," Gillum stated.
For the fifth time in six post-season tournament matches, Somerset freshman keeper Landen Lonesky and the Somerset defense pitched a soccer shutout.
"We have a great keeper and a great defense in front of him," Gillum stated. "We have two seniors and two sophomores on defense. Our keeper and our defense has a lot of trust in each other."
Somerset (12-5-1) will host Covington Catholic High School (12-8-5) at Clara Morrow on Thursday, Oct. 21, in the KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals. The winner of that game will advance to the KHSAA State Tournament Final Four, to be played at Frederick Douglass High School.
"After a long bus ride to almost West Virginia, it will be great to play at home at Clara Morrow in front of our home crowd and the Rowdies," Gillum exclaimed.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
