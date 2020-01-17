Somerset advances to 12th Region All "A" Championship game

BURGIN - The Somerset High School boys basketball team had no trouble in an easy 69-33 win over Burgin in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament semifinals on Thursday.
After going up 31-3 at the end of the opening quarter, the Briar Jumpers put it on cruise control for the rest of the contest. The Briar Jumpers scored 40 points off the bench in the lopsided win.
Junior Kade Grundy hit two treys and scored a game-high 14 points in the road win. Sophomore Jack Harmon scored 10 points and pulled down 6 rebounds. Dakota Acey scored 7 points and had 5 rebounds. Kaiya Sheron scored 7 points and had 4 rebounds. Canyon Smith scored 5 points. Dylan Burton, Gavin Stevens, Jackson Cooper, and Colton Correll all scored 4 points each. Kannon Tucker scored 3 points, Logan Purcell scored 2 points, and Jerod Smith scored one point. Jacob Smith had 3 rebounds and Jackson Cooper had 5 rebounds.
Somerset (15-2) will return to Burgin on Friday, Jan. 17, to play Danville High School in the 12th Region All "A" Championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.