Somerset advances with win over Lady Cards

DANVILLE - The third local team to advance to the 12th Region Tournament, the Lady Jumpers of Somerset, played in their quarterfinal match on Tuesday evening, facing off against the Lady Cardinals of Wayne County. The Jumpers were expected to roll fairly easily into the semi-finals, but facing a narrow 2-1 lead at halftime, the thought of an upset began to creep up on the players and fans. Thankfully for Briar Jumper Nation, the offense (and defense as well) stepped up in the second half, winning by a score of 5-1 over Wayne County.
The offense did start out fast for Somerset, however, as within the first 2 minutes, both Grace Bruner (wide of the goal) and Tori Robertson (blocked by Wayne's defense) attempted shots on the goal. A shot in the 10th minute by Jolie May was blocked by the goal keeper for Wayne County Xaviea West, and a shot in the 11th minute by Kate Bruner was also saved by West, and don't let the final score fool you, West was an absolute beast on the field today, saving shot after shot, especially in the 1st half.
Finally, in the 13th minute, Somerset was on the board, as Isabella Mckenzie found the ball from about 5 yards out and kicked it straight into the right side of the goal, making it 1-0 in favor of the Lady Jumpers. In the 17th minute, May obtained the ball around 10 or so yards away from the goal, and hit a beautiful kick that soared just over the head of Wayne's goal keeper into the top of the net, thus increasing Somerset's lead to 2-0. In the 20th minute, K. Bruner had a shot that was just saved by Wayne's West with a beautiful diving save, and in the 23rd minute a shot from G. Bruner went just slightly wide of the goal.
Somerset's shutout was ended in the 29th minute, however, as on a breakaway, Wayne's Angelina Ruiz kicked a pass to Jasmine Davis right next to the goal, resulting in a goal for Davis as she kicked it into the back of the net, reducing Somerset's lead to 2-1. Following some more hard nose defense by both teams for the ensuing 11 minutes, the halftime horn sounded, with the teams heading into the half with the Lady Jumpers leading 2-1.
In the 45th minute, Robertson had her 2nd goal of the game, as she absolutely nailed a shot from around 20 yards out into the top of the net, increasing the Somerset lead at this point to 3-1, and with that, any sense of momentum that the Lady Cardinals might of had going into the half disappeared. Following some more massive saves by Wayne's West in the minutes that followed, including 2 straight shots by G. Bruner in the 54th and 56th minutes, it appeared as if Somerset's leading goal scorer on the year would be shut out in this game by a strong Wayne County defensive unit.
However, that thought quickly disappeared in the 58th minute, as G. Bruner finally had a shot go in, as she kicked the ball close to the goal, and after a lucky bounce off of the goal keeper, it crossed the goal line, marking the first goal of the game for G. Bruner and thus increasing the Somerset lead again, this time to 4-1. Just a few moments later, in the 62nd minute, G. Bruner had her 2nd goal of the game, finding the ball at an opportune time right next to the goal after Wayne's West dived to saved another shot and was out of position, thus giving G. Bruner the easy shot right into the back of the net, and increasing Somerset's lead to 5-1. In the 64th minute, May had a free kick that went just slightly wide of the goal.
The Lady Jumpers defense was impressive throughout the 2nd half, playing extremely tight defense on Wayne County and only allowing one shot attempt (in the 78th minute), as a shot from Ruiz was saved by Somerset's goal keeper Lainey Barnett. After a few more moments of game action, the final horn sounded, and Somerset had won the game 5-1, thus advancing to the 12th Region Semi-Finals. Congrats to the Lady Jumpers on advancing to Semis, and congrats to the Wayne County Lady Cardinals on a hard fought game and season!
The Somerset Lady Jumpers will advance to the nightcap 12th Region Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday at Boyle County High School, facing off with defending region champs Lady Colts of West Jessamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.