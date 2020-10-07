Somerset avenges their season-opener loss

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up a little redemption in their 2-0 win over L.I.G.H.T. (Kentucky Home School) this past weekend. The Lady Jumpers had dropped a five-set match to L.I.G.H. T. in their season opener. Somerset won Saturday's rematch by a score of 25-19, 25-20.
Senior Trinity Burkett led the way 13 kills, three aces, 14 digs and a block. Freshman Emi Ford had a kill, an ace, six digs and 17 assists. Senior Molly Loy had four kills, five aces, two digs and a block. Junior Tori Smith had one ace, six digs and two assists. Bailey Whitaker had two aces, 13 digs and two assists.
Sophomore Lain Prather had three digs and an assist. Junior Bethanie Hampton had a kill, a dig, and a block. Sophomore Areli Alvarez had four kills, two digs and two assists. Junior Addison Langford had three digs. Junior McKayla Waters had three kills, a dig and a block.
Somerset (7-7) downed East Jessamine in five sets (18-25, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 15-10) on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers will host Frankfort on Saturday, Oct. 10.
