Somerset baseball falls to North Hardin

RADCLIFF – The Somerset High School baseball team led 3-2 over North Hardin going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the homestanding Falcons exploded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. North Hardin handed the Briar Jumpers their third loss of the season in a 6-3 setback on Monday.
Somerset freshman Blake Abbott led Somerset with two hits. Senior Kade Grundy hit a double and drove in a run. Junior Cole Reynolds had a hit and scored two runs. Senior Dakota Acey hit a rare triple in the game.
Starting pitcher senior Tanner Popplewell struck out nine batters in the three innings he pitched.
Somerset (1-3) will travel to Knox Central High School on Monday, April 12.
