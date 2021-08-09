Somerset baseball names Clyde Clouse as Honorary Coach

Submitted Photo

The Somerset High School baseball program has named Clyde Clouse (right) as an honorary coach for the 2022 KHSAA baseball season. Mr. Clouse, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, was a true pioneer for the development of all levels of area baseball and was honored with a coaching position on his 100th birthday. The Briar Jumpers baseball team and head coach Phil Grundy (left) gave thanks to this great man for all he's done for fighting for our country and developing young baseball players over the years.

The Somerset High School baseball program has named Clyde Clouse (right) as an honorary coach for the 2022 KHSAA baseball season. Mr. Clouse, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, was a true pioneer for the development of all levels of area baseball and was honored with a coaching position on his 100th birthday. The Briar Jumpers baseball team and head coach Phil Grundy (left) gave thanks to this great man for all he’s done for fighting for our country and developing young baseball players over the years.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you