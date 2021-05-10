Somerset baseball upsets #23 Bullitt East

This past weekend, the Somerset High School baseball team traveled north to take on some of the best teams in the state. On Friday, the Briar Jumpers upset #23 Bullitt East High School by a score of 5-3. On Saturday, Somerset fell to top-ranked Trinity High School 10-1, and were defeated by Pleasure Ridge Park by a score of 8-2.
In their win over Bullitt East, Somerset pitchers Hank McArthur and Josh Gross teamed up for the win on the mound. McArthur gave up only two hits, no runs and struck out three batters in four innings of work. Gross pitched three innings, and stuck out three batters. Kade Grundy hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored a run. Cole Reynolds had two hits and drove in two runs. Clay VanDerPloeg had two hits and drove in a run. Tanner Popplewell had two hits.
In the Briar Jumpers' loss to Trinity, Gross had two hits and drove in a run. In Somerset's setback to Pleasure Ridge Park, Tanner Popplewell had a solo homer. Cam Ryan had two hits, while Popplewell and Matt Bolin drove in one run each.
Somerset (11-11) hosts Knox Central High School on Monday and will travel to Casey County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.