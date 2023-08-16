The Somerset Lady Jumpers’ volleyball program is under new direction this season with Heather Baker now grabbing the reigns as head coach. This new era of Jumper volleyball got off to a successful start, as Somerset has began their season with two straight victories.
On Monday, the Jumpers were on the road at McCreary Central. Somerset prevailed in a sweep 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. The Jumpers were led by eight kills apiece from Ella Lancaster and Emily Ford, while Serenity Haynes added five kills. Ford also had 13 assists and six service aces to lead her team. McCreary Central was led by seven kills from Topasio Felix.
Then on Tuesday, Somerset hosted South Laurel for their first home game of the season. This match was a bit more competitive, although Somerset still came away with a victory by a score of 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14). The Jumpers were led by Ford again with 13 kills, as well as 16 assists, 20 digs and nine service aces. Lancaster and Haynes each added 10 kills apiece.
The Jumpers, now 2-0 to begin the season, will be in action at home on Thursday as they host Wayne County at home at 5:30 p.m.
