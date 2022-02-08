Somerset blanks Lady Rebels in overtime period for the road win 

LIBERTY – With the game tied at 64-64 in regulation, the Lady Jumpers went on a 10-0 run in the overtime period to win 74-64 over Casey County on Monday night. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored five points and junior Mackenzie Fisher scored four points in the overtime period.
Somerset eighth-grader Haley Combs scored a game-high 17 points, while Jaelyn Dye added 15 points. Kate Bruner scored 13 points, and Mackenzie Fisher scored 12 points. Sophie Barnes scored nine points, Taya Mills scored seven points, and Kayleigh Bartley scored one point.
The Lady Jumpers' win locked up the 47th District second seed. Somerset (12-9, 4-2) hosts Wayne County on Tuesday and travels to Russell County on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
