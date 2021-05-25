Somerset blanks North Laurel

LONDON – The Somerset High School baseball team rallied late to score six runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a 8-0 shutout over North Laurel High School on Monday.
On the mound, Somerset senior pitcher Tanner Popplewell threw five scoreless innings and struck out four batters. Sophomore reliever Josh Gross pitched two innings and helped keep the shutout alive.
At the plate, Briar Jumper junior Cole Reynolds hit two doubles and drove in four runs. Senior Matt Bolin had three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Clay VanDerPloeg had two hits. Seniors Dylan Burton and Dakota Acey both drove in a run.
Somerset (21-11) will host Paintsville High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
