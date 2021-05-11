Somerset blasts Knox Central on Senior Night

The Somerset High School baseball team had a lengthy Senior Night pre-game ceremonies after bidding farewell to 14 seniors prior to their 10-5 win over Knox Central High School on Monday night at Charlie Taylor Field.
On a night honoring their seniors, the Briar Jumpers had two upperclassmen who stood out above the rest. Senior Tanner Popplewell led the way for the Briar Jumpers with a five-RBI game, that included a two-run blast over the left field wall in the third inning. Senior pitcher Jacob Stevens got the win on the mound in four scoreless innings of work. Stevens only allowed three hits and struck out four batters.
"We have 14 seniors, who most of them play a lot for us this season," stated Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy. "Sota (Hayashihara) has had a lot of class work to get his opportunity to go to university in Japan. Landin (New) had been hurt most of the season, now he is back and he swung the bat well. And of course, Popplewell has swung it well all year."
Also, Monday night's game was only the Briar Jumpers' fifth home game of the season, since having to hit the road a lot to accommodate the installation of their new artificial turf infield.
"We have a lot of games at home now, and this has been our fifth game all season at home," Grundy stated. "I think 10 out of our next 12 games are at home, and we got some good teams coming in. Being on the road has been hard on the kids, because they don't get a ton of batting practice."
Somerset's bats started early with three runs scored in the first inning. Popplewell grounded out to third base to score senior Cam Ryan. Senior Clay VanDerPloeg doubled to the right center wall to score senior Dylan Burton. Senior Dakota Acey reached first on an error, allowing freshman Cayla Cimala - courtesy running for VanDerPloeg - to score.
The Briar Jumpers added three more runs in the bottom of the third. Popplewell hit a towering homer to bring home Burton. Senior Sota Hayashihara hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Cimala.
Somerset scored two runs in the fourth inning to go up 8-0. Burton doubled to left field to score Ryan. Also, Popplewell doubled to left field to score Burton.
Knox Central scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull within four runs, but Somerset scored two runs in the bottom of the frame to regain a little breathing room. Senior Jonathan Phipps was hit by a pitch, with the bases loaded, to force home Hayashihara. Popplewell recorded his fifth RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk to force in senior Matt Bolin.
For Somerset, Cam Ryan had two hits and scored two runs. Dylan Burton had two hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Clay VanDerPloeg had two hits and an RBI. Sota Hayashihara had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
With a big road win over Boyle County High School and downing state-ranked Bullitt East High School, the Briar Jumpers are starting to pick up some momentum - with the post-season just a few weeks away.
"Yes, we have had a little bit of a slow start, but our schedule had a lot to do with that and not being able to use our field early on," Grundy stated. "Early in the season, we have sort of a roller coaster, where one day we don't pitch well, then another day we don't hit well. But our defense is starting to shape up, and we got our starters in their positions, and we sort of whittled it down to 15 kids."
Somerset (12-11) will travel to Casey County High School for a district match-up on Wednesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
KC 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 - 5 10 1
SHS 3 0 3 2 2 0 X - 10 10 3
2B - Imel , Osborne (KC); Burton, Popplewell, Ryan, VanDerPloeg 2 (SHS). 3B - Worley (KC). HR - Popplewell (SHS). RBI - Worley 2, Abner, Osborne (KC); Burton, Hayashihara, Phipps, Popplewell 5, VanDerPloeg (SHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.